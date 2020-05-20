CLOSE
Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He Attended In The 1950s 

On May 9, the legendary Little Richard transitioned into the afterlife, leaving behind a legacy for decades to come. 

The founding father of rock, born as Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932, was laid to rest today (May 20) in a private ceremony at Oakwood University’s Oakwood Memorial Gardens in Huntsville, Alabama.

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 

Richard, who released a few gospel albums throughout his career and became an ordained minister in the 70s, was a Seventh-day Adventist.

