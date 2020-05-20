Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: It Didn’t Come To Last…It Came To Pass [VIDEO]

| 05.20.20
Setbacks are only temporary; a bend in the road. Watch Dr. Willie Jolley discuss how to use a setback for your comeback!

