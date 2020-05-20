

Setbacks are only temporary; a bend in the road. Watch Dr. Willie Jolley discuss how to use a setback for your comeback!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

RELATED NEWS:

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Power of 40 Days [VIDEO]

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Don’t Panic, Pivot [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: It Didn’t Come To Last…It Came To Pass [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: