CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: High Intensity Interval Training [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down a High Intensity Interval Training (H.I.I.T.) targeting your lower body.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: High Intensity Interval Training [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close