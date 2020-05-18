CLOSE
Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Monday, May 18th Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

Weeping Willow AME Zion Church

2220 Milton Road

Charlotte, NC 28215

Propel Church

400 North Main St.

Mount Pleasant, NC 28124

 

 

