Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Monday, May 18Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

Weeping Willow AME Zion Church

2220 Milton Road

Charlotte, NC 28215

Propel Church

400 North Main St.

Mount Pleasant, NC 28124

Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

