The Obamas Are Set To Host The Class Of 2020 Commencement Address!

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have agreed to give the Class of 2020 a National Commencement Speech entitled, “Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020.” The prime-time televised special will feature LeBron James, H.E.R, Pharrell Williams, The Jonas Brothers, and many others. Plus, LeBron James promises an extra special surprise. It all goes down tomorrow, May 16th at 8 PM on all of the major networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and on various social media platforms.

