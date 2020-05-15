CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte’s Coronavirus Testing Sites for May 15th!

Let me see to whom are you writing to?

Source: skynesher / Getty


Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Friday, May 15th Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 7 PM at the following locations:

Forest Hill Church S. Blvd. Campus

6210 Old Pineville Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

Living Water Church of God

166 North Little Texas Road

Kannapolis, NC 28083

Charlotte’s Coronavirus Testing Sites for May 15th!  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close