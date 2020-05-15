Charlotte’s Coronavirus Testing Sites for May 15th!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Friday, May 15th Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 7 PM at the following locations:
Forest Hill Church S. Blvd. Campus
6210 Old Pineville Road
Charlotte, NC 28217
Living Water Church of God
166 North Little Texas Road
Kannapolis, NC 28083
