Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Friday, May 15Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 7 PM at the following locations:

Forest Hill Church S. Blvd. Campus

6210 Old Pineville Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

Living Water Church of God

166 North Little Texas Road

Kannapolis, NC 28083

Charlotte’s Coronavirus Testing Sites for May 15th! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

