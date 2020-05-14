Krispy Kreme will be honoring 2020 Grads with a FREE box of the “Graduation Dozen Doughnuts” on Tuesday, May 19th. Any student wishing to score the freebie must be dressed in their graduation cap and gown, or wear their “Class of 2020” gear, such as a T-shirt and hat. No purchase is necessary. So, go grab your box of doughnuts Grads. You deserve it!! For more updates, follow me at @TheOlympiaDShow.

Krispy Kreme Is Set To Honor 2020 Grads With Free Donuts! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: