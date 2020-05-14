CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte’s Coronavirus Testing Sites for May 14th!

Couple in Love and at Beach

Source: Getty


Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Thursday, May 14th Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 7 PM at the following locations:

The Park Church

6029 Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28216

Renaissance West

3241 New Renaissance Way

Charlotte, NC 28208

Charlotte’s Coronavirus Testing Sites for May 14th!  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close