Restaurant owner hopes restrictions lift in time for first year anniversary

Papi’s Puerto Rican Cuisine is a restaurant that has enjoyed many good days prior to the Coronavirus pandemic. Once a bustling atmosphere for authentic Puerto Rican dining – where people of all backgrounds would gather for conversation, fun and music – Papi’s Cuisine was hit hard economically as stay-at-home orders forced a take-out only business strategy. As Papi’s Puerto Rican Cuisine approaches its first year anniversary in June, owner Chef Tara J. Quinones hopes that restrictions on restaurants will be lifted in time for a big celebration. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland, talked with Chef Tara J. Quinones about the challenges she’s faced navigating a pandemic as a restaurant owner.

Also On Praise 100.9: