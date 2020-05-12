Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Tuesday, May 12Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

Stratford YMCA

1946 West Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28208

Ebenezer Baptist Church

2020 W Sugar Creek Road

Charlotte, NC 28262

Charlotte’s Coronavirus Testing Sites for May 12th! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

