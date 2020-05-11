Charlotte’s Coronavirus Testing Sites for May 11th!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Monday, May 11th Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

Silver Mount Baptist Church

501 W. Arrowood Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

Project 658

3646 Central Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28205

