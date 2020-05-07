Mr. Talkbox & Shelby 5 Remix Sounds of Blackness Song, “Hold On” [AUDIO]

Grammy award-winning artist Mr. Talkbox called in today to premiere his new song featuring Shelby 5. It’s a remix to Sounds of Blackness’ classic hit, “Hold On (Change is Coming).”

