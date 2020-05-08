Career Path Considerations as North Carolina Opens Up

Muddling through stay-at-home orders because of the Coronavirus pandemic, has been financially daunting for millions of Americans. The unemployment rate is the highest on record – hovering at 16%. There’s now over 30 million unemployment claims in the United States. But with stay-at-home orders being lifted, states opening up and employers looking to leverage stimulus finds to get back on track, there’s enormous hope in the economy’s rebound. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Ericka Spradley, Founder of ‘Confident Career Woman,‘ about opportunities for people considering new career paths and improving job prospects as North Carolina opens up.

