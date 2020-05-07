CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte’s Covid-19 Testing Sites For May 7th!

Little twins with their dad

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

Atrium Health will be in the community conducting tests for Covid-19.  Today, May 7th, testing will be conducted at 2 locations.  So, if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of smell and/or taste…go get tested today.  Appointments and ID’s are not needed and walk-ins are welcomed!

1ST LOCATION FROM 12 NOON – 6 PM

Nations Ford Community Church Family Life Center

7401 Nations Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

 

2ND LOCATION FROM 12 NOON – 6 PM

C. N. Jenkins Presbyterian Church

1421 Statesville Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28206

Charlotte’s Covid-19 Testing Sites For May 7th!  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close