Charlotte’s Covid-19 Testing Sites For May 6th!

Atrium Health will be in the community conducting tests for Covid-19. Today, May 6th, testing will be conducted at 2 locations. So, if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of smell and/or taste…go get tested today. Appointments and ID’s are not needed and walk-ins are welcomed!

1ST LOCATION FROM 10 AM – 4 PM

Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church – parking lot

6116 Monteith Drive

Charlotte, NC 28213

2ND LOCATION FROM 10 AM – 4 PM

Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church

1243 West Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28208

