Novant Health: Masking Our Communities

What you need to know about masking

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing face masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. This can include grocery stores and pharmacies.

Surgical masks and N-95 respirators are still critically needed for healthcare workers. To help conserve our supplies, please consider other face coverings, such as cloth masks.

Washing your hands is still one of the simplest, most effective ways to slow the spread and protect yourself and others.