In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Urban League launched a national public messaging and advocacy campaign, The Urban League Fights For You. The Urban League of Central Carolinas (ULCC) has adopted this campaign to Inform, Educate, and Influence their partners, and the communities they serve, to protect themselves and take action in the COVID-19 recovery efforts.

What it is, how it spreads, and how to keep you and your family safe

The coronavirus pandemic has gripped our nation and most of the world, claimed thousands of lives, and disrupted the flow of everyday life.

There are hundreds of coronaviruses out there, most of which are found among animals but can jump to humans. The current outbreak is due specifically to the novel (new) coronavirus, which causes coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

COVID-19 spreads person-to-person when respiratory droplets from an infected person’s uncovered cough or sneeze enter your mouth or nose.

COVID-19 is characterized by 3 key symptoms: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. It may take 2-14 days for these symptoms to appear after exposure to the virus.

Because there is no vaccine for COVID-10, the best prevention method is to avoid exposure to the virus. That includes washing and sanitizing your hands often; disinfecting your cell phone and other commonly touched items and hard surfaces; refraining from touching your face; and physical distancing or keeping at least 6 feet away from others.

Protect others by staying home if you feel sick; covering coughs and sneezes; wearing a facemask when around other people or out in public spaces.

Certain people are at high-risk for severe illness, including older adults aged 65 and up and people with a compromised immune system or underlying health conditions like diabetes, asthma, heart disease, lung disease, etc.

However, that does not mean young people are immune — data has shown that more and more people between the ages of 18-49 account for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Additionally, asymptomatic young people can also unknowingly transmit the virus to an elderly relative. CALL TO ACTION: Take physical distancing seriously (stay home if possible and venture out for essential reasons like grocery shopping or exercise). Maintain good hygiene and disinfecting practices. CALL TO ACTION : If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. Visit your state or county health department website for information on where to get tested in your community. CALL TO ACTION : You can help others and show acts of kindness even if you are quarantined or social distancing at home. Here are some ways to give back: Write/send a card to the elderly at your local nursing home Donate to businesses that are helping out with this crisis (food banks, restaurants, etc.) Order groceries online for vulnerable relatives or neighbors Send food delivery to hospital staff or any first responder Send care packages to families with children in homeless shelters Use social media and online tools to read books to kids The spread of the coronavirus may have changed our lives for the short-term, but the impact of the 2020 Census will change our lives for the next 10 years Many of our households have already received the Census, and 5 million have already filled it out It is available by mail, and online, fill it out today. For those in need of assistance, we will fight to ensure that every person in every home, nursing care facility, college dorm, and prison cell is counted. In response to civil rights leaders’ urging, the Census Bureau has extended the response deadline to October 31, 2020. CALL TO ACTION: Take 10 minutes to fill out your Census today by going online at my2020census.gov or by mail ! CALL TO ACTION: Visit makeblackcount.org to learn more ways to get counted that don’t involve in-person meetings.

