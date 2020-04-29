CLOSE
Homepage Lead
HomeHomepage Lead

Tye Tribbett Reveals How He’s Handling Being In Quarantine

The Willie Moore Jr. Show caught up with gospel superstar Tye Tribbett while he’s in quarantine. Tribbett released a new single “We Gon’ Be Alright” in an effort to unite people during these troubling times.

Check out the interview to hear about the new song and learn about how’s he’s adjusting to the new norm on our Instagram page below:

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Sign up for our newsletter:

Tye Tribbett Reveals How He’s Handling Being In Quarantine  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 1 week ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 1 week ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close