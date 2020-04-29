WMJShow Staff

The Willie Moore Jr. Show caught up with gospel superstar Tye Tribbett while he’s in quarantine. Tribbett released a new single “We Gon’ Be Alright” in an effort to unite people during these troubling times.

Check out the interview to hear about the new song and learn about how’s he’s adjusting to the new norm on our Instagram page below:

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

Tye Tribbett Reveals How He’s Handling Being In Quarantine was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: