Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With Her Ombre Lob?

It’s no secret that Cicely Tyson is the best of who we as Black people are in this world.

She’s a living legend, an Oscar nominee, an Emmy winner, a moving actress and shining example of the great saying, “Black Don’t Crack.” Since her modeling days, she has always been a fashion icon, but as an aging woman, who refuses to retire, her style only gets better with age. This is probably why last year, Vanity Fair named the 95-year-old as one of the best-dressed people in Hollywood.

READ ALSO: In Black Fashion History: Remember When Michelle Obama Slayed In This Rose Gold Atelier Versace Gown?

But what’s her best senior style moment of all-time?

Given that we have more time on our hands than before, I’ve been thinking about that question a lot lately. But the answer is easy: that one time Ms. Cicely Tyson broke the internet with her ombre lob wig. Coincidently, that amazing Black fashion moment in history turned two-years-old on April 27.

Now in case you need a refresher, back in 2018, Tyson was honored by Turner Classic Movies with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Of course, sis made sure she made a statement as she accepted this amazing honor.

Rocking ” a pristine white-and-grey-printed two-piece set and a statement necklace,” as Allure so eloquently wrote back in 2018, Tyson finished off her lewk with this THREE-TONED BLUNT OMBRE LOB that basically broke Black Twitter.

Feast your eyes on all this perfection:

Of course, Black women on social media were SHOOKETH with Tyson’s bold hairstyle.

“Can’t believe Ms. Cicely Tyson is 93yrs and slaying in that ombré wig. Like Maaaaa’am I bow at your stylish feet maan.” one person wrote, while another, “Cicely Tyson is 93 fukkin yes old and that hair OMBRÉ and LAID. TO. REST. At a handprint ceremony at Chinese Graumann’s Theater. Your fave could – and would – NEVER.”

My personal favorite: “My great auntie Cicely Tyson is out on Hollywood Blvd with an ombré wig looking snatched. Yalls granny could never.”

NEVER.

Shonda Rhimes, queen mother herself, bowed down to Tyson, writing: This. “Goals. Just GOALS.”

Need another angle of all this fabulousness? No worries, we got you.

Now, while her homeboy Tyler Perry, who was by her side at the event, may not always put the legend in the best wigs, the HTGAWM actress’s personal wig game is quite legendary.

Last year at the AFI Awards for Denzel Washington, Tyson darkened it up with another three-toned look:

Here, at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, her tresses are chocolate-kissed with the perfect bangs:

Cicely Tyson, please keep bestowing us with your beauty, grace and wigs, forever.

Happy Birthday, Ms. Cicely Tyson! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Amazing Red Carpet Looks 15 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Ms. Cicely Tyson! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Amazing Red Carpet Looks 1. MS. CICELY TYSON AT ALVIN AILEY'S OPENING NIGHT GALA, 2017 Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. MS. CICELY TYSON AT "THE HUMANITY OF CONNECTION" NY SCREENING, 2018 Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL, 2018 Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE TCM HONORS SCREEN LEGEND CICELY TYSON HAND AND FOOTPRINT CEREMONY, 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE OPENING NIGHT OF "SPAMALOT" NYC, 2005 Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE HELP USA HEROS AWARDS GALA, 2018 Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES' 10TH ANNUAL GOVERNORS AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. MS. CICELY TYSON AT COMMON'S 5TH ANNUAL TOAST TO THE ARTS EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. CICELY TYSON AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. MS. CICELY TYSON AT YAGP'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE AMERICAN FILM INSTITUTE'S 47TH LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-SHAFT Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. MS. CICELY TYSON AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Ms. Cicely Tyson! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Amazing Red Carpet Looks Happy Birthday, Ms. Cicely Tyson! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Amazing Red Carpet Looks [caption id="attachment_3066870" align="alignnone" width="1008"] Source: Jack Mitchell / Getty[/caption] Living legend, fashion icon, resident grandmother, and actress Cicely Tyson turns 95 today. Before I finish this post, I'm sending a prayer to the ancestors to continue protecting this Queen. I'm almost positive if you look up "Black Excellence" in the dictionary, you will see Ms. Cicely as the default photo. At 95-years young, Ms. Cicely continues to show us young folks how its done on the red carpet. You can tell fashion pumps through her blood. There is no pattern too bold, no color too bright, and no fabric too obscure for her to wear. Most of the time, she's dressed by her designer friend B. Michael. After years of working together, he knows exactly what she likes and executes each look perfectly. Ms. Cicely is black royalty. She is the Betty White of the black community. In honor of her 95th birthday, we're looking at 15 times she gave amazing red carpet looks.

