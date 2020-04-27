Ericaism: What Is The Will Of God? [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.27.20
Dismiss

Romans 12:2 says “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

God saves your soul, but saving your mind is your job. In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to renew your minds in the Word in different areas.

SEE ALSO: 

Ericaism: Settle Your Mind And Rest [VIDEO]

Ericaism: Pressure & Trial Bring Out Good Things In Us [VIDEO]

Ericaism: Teach People How To Treat You [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ericaism: What Is The Will Of God? [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close