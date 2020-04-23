Charles Butler & Trinity Releases New Single “By My Spirit” Featuring Coko of SWV

Charles Butler & Trinity are back and giving you something to give praise to during the self-quarantine.

Four-time Stellar Award-nominated gospel recording group released their new single “By My Spirit” featuring Coko of the chart-topping R&B group SWV. While Butler and Trinity weren’t able to join together for a traditional music video, the group put together a fun video singing and jamming while staying at home along with the lyrics to sing along.

You might catch some surprises along the way so check out the video and download the song on your favorite streaming platform.

praisedc Staff

