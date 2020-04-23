Ericaism: Gentle Correction [VIDEO]

We’re in an era where people love to tell people off, but as believers, we should always operate in love. In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell reads looks to scripture explain the importance of gentle correction.

Don’t have anything to do with foolish and stupid arguments, because you know they produce quarrels. 24 And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but must be kind to everyone, able to teach, not resentful. 25 Opponents must be gently instructed, in the hope that God will grant them repentance leading them to a knowledge of the truth (2 Timothy 2: 23-25)

