Faith Walking: It’s Time For A Spiritual Check-In [VIDEO]

Checking up on your loved ones is important, but it’s also important to check on yourself — your own spiritual faith walk and health. Today, Erica Campbell read from James 1: 22-24 to talk about the importance of creating a relationship with the Lord that withstands trial.

The scripture reads: 22 Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. 23 Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like someone who looks at his face in a mirror 24 and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like.

