Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to use some of this quarantined time to rest + shares tips on how to make sure it happens.

SEE ALSO:

Ericaism: Pressure & Trial Bring Out Good Things In Us [VIDEO]

Ericaism: Restoring Friendships [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ericaism: Settle Your Mind And Rest [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust

Also On Praise 100.9: