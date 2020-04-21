Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

GRIFF was standing in a pile of fire ants (which he’s allergic to, by the way) when he learned that an Uber driver in the Dallas area wouldn’t take him home because he wasn’t wearing a face mask. Hear the wild story up top!

SEE ALSO:

GRIFF’s Prayer For Sports During Quarantine [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Hair Growth [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Ubers & Fire Ants [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust

Also On Praise 100.9: