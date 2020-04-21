GRIFF’s Prayer For Ubers & Fire Ants [VIDEO]

| 04.21.20
GRIFF was standing in a pile of fire ants (which he’s allergic to, by the way) when he learned that an Uber driver in the Dallas area wouldn’t take him home because he wasn’t wearing a face mask. Hear the wild story up top! 

