Love Talking: Tim and Brelyn Bowman Discuss Relationships In Quarantine [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 04.16.20
One of our favorite couples took over today’s Love Talk segment: Tim and Brelyn Bowman!

In the clip up top, we asked the Bowmans how their relationship is doing while being quarantined and how they’re taking extra safety precautions due to Brelyn’s pregnancy.

Brelyn & Tim Bowman Jr.

