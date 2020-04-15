GRIFF’s Prayer For Pet Owners During Quarantine [VIDEO]

| 04.15.20
Anybody else’s pets probably wondering what they’re doing home for so long? Imagine that! Pets being tired of their owners all in their personal space during quarantine. GRIFF’s got a prayer for that.

