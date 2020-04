WMJShow Staff

Anthony ‘AJ’ Joiner drops into the Willie Moore Jr. Show to share three websites where people can sell gently used clothes that they aren’t wearing anymore and earn money.

Check it out below!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

How To Make Money From The Clothes In Your Closet was originally published on blackamericaweb.com