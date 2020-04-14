What You Need To Know: Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden, Largest U.S. Pork Processing Plant Shuts Down & More

Get Up Erica
| 04.14.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This week in “What You Need To Know With Sybil Wilkes,” we learned that since dropping out of the presidential election, Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden, the largest U.S. pork processing plant shut down and the governor of Virginia turned Election Day into a state holiday, replacing the day the state had celebrating two Confederate generals. 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Press play up top to hear the full rundown! 

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

What You Need To Know: Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden, Largest U.S. Pork Processing Plant Shuts Down & More  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Rapper Master P Supports Elderly Residents During Pandemic
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…
 6 days ago
04.09.20
Photos
Close