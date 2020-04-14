Faith Walking: The Key Is Obeying The Father [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.14.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Did you know “fear not” appears over 300 times in the Bible? In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell urges listeners to encourage themselves in the Lord and accept what God has allowed even when it’s difficult. Be courageous and fear not.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Deuteronomy 31:6 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

RELATED: 

Faith Walking: All Things Are Possible To Those That Believe [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Choose Jesus Intentionally [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: The Key Is Obeying The Father [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Rapper Master P Supports Elderly Residents During Pandemic
 5 days ago
04.09.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…
 6 days ago
04.09.20
Photos
Close