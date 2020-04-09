Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Today, we checked in with John P. Kee to see how he’s doing in quarantine and he gave us some encouraging words to follow during these tough times (re: coronavirus). He also talked about his creative idea for his Easter Day service this Sunday.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO:

Kirk Franklin Shares What It’s Like Still Working During Coronavirus Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Travis Greene On Being Spirit Lead During Nationwide Epidemic [EXCLUSIVE]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

John P. Kee’s Creative Idea For Quarantined Easter Day Church Service [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up!

Also On Praise 100.9: