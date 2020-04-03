GRIFF’s Prayer For Barbershops [VIDEO]

| 04.03.20
The other day, GRIFF shared a prayer for the women whose hands and feet are looking like men’s due as a result of quarantine, and today he sent one out for the fellas who’ve been missing barbershops. Listen up top! 

