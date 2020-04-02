Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Our good friend Isaac Carree stopped by the Get Up Church to check in and talk about his new album, No Risk No Reward. If you missed it, press play up top!

Isaac Carree Talks New Album, ‘No Risk No Reward’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust

