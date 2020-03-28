Janine Brunson-Johnson

We are days, weeks, in some cases even months into quarantine with no end in sight. There are so many messages and even more messengers. To put it simply… we are living in uncertainty. It is scary! It is unnerving! It is overwhelming! So we keep the faith, search for hope and spread love.

If ever there were a song to reflect the collective resolve, it would be, It Is Well With My Soul. Presented by Ten Two Six Music Group, The Nashville Studio Singer Community Virtual Choir’s rendition is angelic. Equally impressive; is the fact that the performance is actually a compilation of dozens of individual cell phone videos arranged by David Wise. Simply celestial!

Celestial Cell Phone Choir Sings “It Is Well With My Soul” [Video] was originally published on praisedc.com

