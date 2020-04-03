Navigating the Mental Health Challenges of Stay-At-Home Orders

As the world grapples with the Coronavirus and braces for its acceleration, Americans across the country, including North Carolina are asked to help slow the pace of this pandemic by adhering to Stay-At-Home orders issued by local, county and state officials. It’s uncertain the length of time these orders will be in place. One thing is clear, navigating these moments will be significantly challenging. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Fonda Bryant, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Advocate and Board member of North Carolina branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-NC).

