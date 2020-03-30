William McDowell Shares Encouraging Words During Global Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 03.30.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

We checked in with our friend, William McDowell, about the global pandemic and while sharing how he’s been coping during this time, he also shared words of encouragement to listeners. Listen up top!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

William McDowell Shares Encouraging Words During Global Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Beloved New Orleans Charter School Coach Dies; He…
 5 days ago
03.26.20
Seven-Year-Old Making Care Packages For Those In Need…
 1 week ago
03.24.20
Photos
Close