CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark!

Good news!

The people with Baby Shark have created another earworm for you and your kids!  It’s called “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark!”

Pingfong has remixed their classic children’s song to teach them how to wash their hands.

They also have started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song!

Enjoy and be prepared to be singing this song in your sleep!

 

Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark!  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Beloved New Orleans Charter School Coach Dies; He…
 2 days ago
03.26.20
Seven-Year-Old Making Care Packages For Those In Need…
 4 days ago
03.24.20
Photos
Close