NC Helps Parents Find Free Food For Children

North Carolina has a new texting tool that will help parents across the state to find nearby free meals during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Free or reduced price eligible families will now be able to text FOODNC to 877-877 to find nearby meal sites that will provide meals to children while they’re out of school.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, “Parents will receive a text with the location and serving times for nearby pick-up and drive-thru free meal sites while schools are closed.”

They are also able to call 2-1-1 to find meal sites in their community. The 2-1-1 service is available 24/7 and services are provided in multiple languages.