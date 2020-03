Raising a child with autism can be both challenging and rewarding. Indeed, parents that have a child with autism can attest to the many triumphs experienced by these children – which are often overlooked by society. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with LaBecky Roe, Executive Director of the ‘Let’s Talk about it: The Autism Center, Inc. Ron also provides the latest news on the Coronavirus and its impact on North Carolina and Mecklenburg County.

