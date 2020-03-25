Travis Greene On Being Spirit Lead During Nationwide Epidemic [EXCLUSIVE]

| 03.25.20
When the world slows down, it’s a great opportunity for our pursuit of God, Travis Greene told us this this week. Listen to our interview up top where he discusses the balance between having wisdom and trusting God during this worldwide epidemic (coronavirus).

