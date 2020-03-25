Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The legendary CeCe Winans called in today to share an update on her experience with COVID-19, her church and how she may have new music on the way. If you missed it, listen up top!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

CeCe Winans On World Crisis: “We Have To Cry Out For God For Wisdom” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust

Also On Praise 100.9: