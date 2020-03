The Governors of North Carolina and South Carolina, have declared a State of Emergency.

And in Mecklenburg County,where the city of Charlotte is located,officials have issued a “stay at home” order

taking effect on Thursday, March 26 at 8 a.m. until April 16.

NC and SC are in a State Of Emergency was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Chirl Girl

Also On Praise 100.9: