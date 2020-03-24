Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Coronavirus has a lot things on hold but the show must go on! Today, James Fortune called in to give us an update on his travels back to America from South Africa this past week and what self-quarantine has been like for him and his family. Press play up top!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

RELATED NEWS:

How To Tell The Difference Between A Cold, The Flu, Allergies & Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

This Designer Brand is Making Their Own Hand Sanitizer To Prevent Coronavirus

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

James Fortune Details What It Was Like Traveling From South Africa During COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up!

Also On Praise 100.9: