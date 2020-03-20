Bri Babineaux, who debuts her album ‘The Encounter’ on April 3, recently released a live music video for one of its feature track called “We Want More.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Like all of Bri’s beautiful songs, she belts the powerful words with an unmatched energy and passion that really welcomes worship in any place.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Check out the video below!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

RELATED NEWS:

Listen: Briana Babineaux Back After 3-Year Hiatus With “Baptize Us Again”

Bri Babinaeux On Bringing Jesus To People With Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch: Bri Babineaux – “We Want More” [OFFICIAL LIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com