Preventing Virus Outbreak in County and Local Detention Centers

The Coronavirus is now in every state in the country. Currently, there’s 14,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States with 200 reported deaths. North Carolina has 97 cases of COVID-19, affecting 23 of the state’s 100 counties. To date, 30 cases of COVID-19 are in Mecklenburg County. One area of the crisis to be explored is how law enforcement officials will prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in county and local detention centers. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, delved into this question with Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Garry L. McFadden.

