Malls Close As Covid-19 Spreads

In an effort to address the spread of the Coronavirus,

Simon Property’s will close all of its properties — this includes malls, premium outlets and mills in the U.S.

In the Charlotte area, this means Concord Mills, SouthPark and Charlotte Premium Outlets will all be closing.

This measure took effect at 7 pm local time Wednesday and will end on March 29

Simon says that it will pay its employees for the two week period.

Malls Close As Covid-19 Spreads  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

