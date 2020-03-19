President Trump signs ‘Families First Coronivirus Response Act’

A check from Washington might not arrive quickly

or even be enough to ease the current crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The White House “Stimulus 3” proposal includes:

1) 2 rounds of $1,000 checks (April, May)

2) $300 Billion for small business loans

3) $50 Billion loan for airline industry

4) $150 Billilon loan for other distressed industries

5) Guarantees for Money Market

A check for a $1000 would help ease the burden on families of those impacted.. But, it could take months to receive the money,

But a check from Washington doesn’t work as quickly as a payroll tax cut, which could take effect as early as April 1.

The Government Might Be Sending you $1000 was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Chirl Girl

Also On Praise 100.9: