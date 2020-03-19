The Government Might Be Sending you $1000

President Trump signs ‘Families First Coronivirus Response Act’
A check from Washington might not arrive quickly
or even be enough to ease the current crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The White House “Stimulus 3” proposal includes:
1) 2 rounds of $1,000 checks (April, May)
2) $300 Billion for small business loans
3) $50 Billion loan for airline industry
4) $150 Billilon loan for other distressed industries
5) Guarantees for Money Market
A check for a $1000 would help ease the burden on families of those impacted.. But, it could take months to receive the money,
But a check from Washington doesn’t work as quickly as a payroll tax cut, which could take effect as early as April 1.
