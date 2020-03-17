CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants

Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Source: WENN/Cover / WENN

Tuesday Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina the closing of restaurants and bars for dining in, but takeout and delivery options will remain.

His latest motion will take effect at 5pm today. At 2pm the Coronavirus Task Force will join Governor Cooper will a briefing that will cover unemployment benefits for the state of North Carolina.

Friday, Governor Roy Cooper called for the remaining schools that were open to close due to a teacher in Fuquay- Varina Elementary that tested positive for the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO LIVE STREAM  NEWS CONFERENCE

RELATED ARTICLES:

Here’s The List Of Restaurants In The Triangle Offering Takeout/Delivery

Wake County Giving Free Breakfast & Lunch To Students During Coronavirus Pandemic

 

 

{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 1 month ago
02.10.20
Photos
Close