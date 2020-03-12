Coronavirus Impacts North Carolina

North Carolina has more than a dozen coronavirus cases and as the number continues to rise around the globe, several cases have come forward in Mecklenburg County.

Events are getting postponed or canceled. Everything from the ACC Tournament to St. Patrick’s Day.

After canceling the ACC basketball tournament, the conference says it will now suspend all athletic related activities:

Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference: “The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice. The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

Statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford: “This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-1 9.”

Even NASCAR, the largest sport in North Carolina, is making plans to hold upcoming race events in Atlanta and Miami, but will do so without the presence of fans.

The Coronavirus is even affecting how the USO welcomes our soldiers. They have temporarily suspend operations at US airport locations until further notice in order to maintain safe environments and avoid unnecessary risks of exposure.

