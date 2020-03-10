CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Governor Cooper Declares Coronavirus State Of Emergency {VIDEO}

Sunny Days - Charlotte NC

Source: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson / Getty

Tuesday in the wake of more coronavirus cases being diagnosed in North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper declared coronavirus emergency based off of the best recommendations from health officials. It’s being recommended that all travelers take the needed precautions when returning from travel.

North Carolina is now one of thirteen states to declare the State of Emergency with 600 cases in the counting of COVID-19 cases in the US⁣.

Coronavirus takes up two to fourteen days to show after exposure. Symptoms are as follows, runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever, difficulty breathing (severe cases). Those that are considered high-risk groups are those over the age of 65 years old with underlying health conditions and should avoid large gatherings.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is advising people to “protect yourself and family: wash hands often & avoid touching the face. Cover mouth & nose when you cough or sneeze. Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently.”

RELATED :

5 Wake County Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus

How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

Strip Clubs Are Giving Away Free Hand Sanitizer And Face Masks To Help Fight Coronavirus

Governor Cooper Declares Coronavirus State Of Emergency {VIDEO}  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 4 weeks ago
02.10.20
Virginia’s Black Residents, Businesses Left Out Of Lucrative…
 1 month ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close